Who is Cong MP Dhiraj Sahu being linked to 200 crore stashed in almirahs?

Videos of bundles of notes stacked inside almirahs went viral on Friday as the counting could not be completed in three days because of the limited capacity of the counting machines. Three dozen counting machines fell short of the amount of money they kept surfacing as the income tax department raided premises in Jharkhand. The raid was against an Odisha-based distillery group and entities linked to it, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu has been linked to the case. The MP has not commented on the raids that began on Wednesday and the note-counting is still on.

Dhiraj Sahu has been a Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand since 2010.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials quoted by news agency PTI said the total amount of the money would be over ₹200 crore. This amount was found stashed in almirahs from the premises of the Boudh Distillery Private Limited in Balangir district. Other locations that came under the raids were in Sambalpur and Sundargarh in Odisha, Bokaro and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Who is Dhiraj Sahu? How is he linked with this raid?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baldev Sahu Infra Pvt Ltd company which is a group company of Boudh Distilleries, which is covered in the search, is linked to Dhiraj

Dhiraj has been a Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand since 2010.

Dhiraj is a businessman and his family has long been associated with the Congress.

The Congress has come under a stinging attack from the BJP over the IT raid after PM Modi tweeted about reports of this. "The countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the honest 'speeches' of their leaders. Whatever has been looted from the public, every penny will have to be returned. This is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi tweeted.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said this is the reason why Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi speak against demonetisation. "The counting is still on while the counting machines have broken down, officials have become tired, and there is a shortage of bags to put those unaccounted cash but the stash is never-ending. Congress, corruption and cash are synonymous," Anurag Thakur said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress must tell the country whose ATM is this Congress MP, Union minister Smriti Irani said. "How this corruption has been going on in Mohabbat ki dukan?" Smriti Irani said.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia demanded Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's resignation over the unearthing of this money,

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail