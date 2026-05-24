Who is Debangshu Panda? BJP leader who swept Bengal’s Falta repoll by over 1 lakh votes

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda won the Falta assembly repoll in West Bengal by a margin of 1,09,021 votes, delivering a major victory for the party in a constituency earlier seen as a Trinamool Congress stronghold.

South 24 Parganas: BJP candidate Debangshu Panda celebrates as he raced ahead of his nearest CPI(M) rival by over 34,000 votes after nine rounds of counting, at Falta, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Sunday, May 24, 2026.(PTI)

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Speaking to ANI after he was declared the winner, Panda said the people of Falta had extended their support to the BJP.

"Eighteen rounds of counting have been done, and we are leading by a margin of 92,000. Three rounds are remaining...I want to thank the people of Falta," he said.

Also Read | BJP's Debangshu Panda's massive win in Falta bypoll, victory margin of over 1 lakh votes

Panda secured 1,49,666 votes, defeating CPI(M) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi, who polled 40,645 votes. Congress nominee Abdur Razzak Molla came third with 10,084 votes, while TMC candidate Jahangir Khan received around 7,783 votes.

Who is Debangshu Panda?

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{{^usCountry}} According to MyNeta.info, Debangshu Panda holds a Graduate Professional qualification and earned his Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the University of Calcutta in 2006. Professionally an advocate, Panda was engaged in legal practice before contesting the 2026 Falta Assembly repoll election. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to MyNeta.info, Debangshu Panda holds a Graduate Professional qualification and earned his Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the University of Calcutta in 2006. Professionally an advocate, Panda was engaged in legal practice before contesting the 2026 Falta Assembly repoll election. {{/usCountry}}

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