Who is Delhi officer Premoday Khakha, accused of raping friend’s daughter for months?

The Delhi government on Monday ordered the suspension of a Delhi government official who has been accused of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The official, identified as Premoday Khakha, has been reportedly detained for questioning.

Who is Premoday Khakha and what are the allegations against him?

Premoday Khakha is a deputy director in the women and child development department in the Delhi government. Khakha has been accused of raping and impregnating his deceased friend's 16-year-old daughter. Khakha's wife has also been booked for allegedly giving abortion pills to the victim. The Burari police registered an FIR against Khakha under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act - 376(2)(f)(being a relative, guardian, or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 120B ( (criminal conspiracy), and provisions of the POCSO Act. According to the Delhi Police, the accused allegedly sexually harassed, physically molested, and repeatedly raped the minor victim for several months between 2020 and 2021. After the death of the victim's father, she was living with Khakha and his family at their residence. The girl started having anxiety bouts and was admitted to a hospital last week. After extensive psychological counselling, she opened up to the doctors, counsellors, and police officers and revealed that she was sexually harassed by the accused, the police said.

Premoday Khakha(LinkedIn)

