Delhi govt official rapes minor, wife gives her abortion medicines

The Delhi Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a senior Delhi government official for raping a 16-year-old girl repeatedly over several months, police officers aware of the case said on Sunday. The sexual assault left the girl pregnant, after which the suspect’s wife gave her abortion pills and ended the pregnancy, said officers. The suspect is yet to be arrested because the allegations are still being investigated, said police officers. (Representational Image/HT Photo)

According to a Delhi government spokesperson, the suspect is a deputy director in the women and child development department. The government takes a serious view of such crimes and, if found guilty, severe action will be taken against the official, the spokesperson added.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north), said that a case of rape, molestation, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, causing hurt, causing miscarriage without consent, criminal conspiracy, common intention, and under the Pocso Act, has been registered at Burari police station.

The suspect is yet to be arrested because the allegations are still being investigated, he added.

Investigators said the girl lived in a north Delhi neighbourhood with her parents. The girl’s father was a senior official in the Delhi government, but he died in 2020, while the girl’s mother is also a Delhi government official.The girl and the suspect met at a religious place in Burari, which they would frequently visit with their families, said officers associated with the case.

“Over time, the two families became very close,” said a second senior police officer, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to discuss the case.

According to the police, the girl’s father passed away in 2020, after which the suspect offered to take her to his home to support her and help her recover from the trauma, said the police officer cited anonymously above. DCP Kalsi said that for the next five months, the girl stayed under the “care and guardianship” of the suspect.

“Between October 2020 and February 2021, the official allegedly raped her several times at his residence,” said the second officer.

In 2021, the girl found that she was pregnant, and confided in the suspect’s wife, said investigators. “She told us that the suspect’s wife warned her not to reveal the abuse to anyone and asked one of her relatives to bring abortion pills from the market. The wife gave the abortion pills to the girl,” said the second officer.

Sometime later, the girl’s mother visited the girl at the suspect’s residence. “The girl told her mother that she was not feeling well and asked to be taken home,” the officer said.

The girl’s mother then took her home; however, she encountered the suspect again when she visited the place of worship, and he molested her at the scene, according to the police. The suspect continued to molest her on subsequent visits to the religious place, said investigators. “The girl is an introvert and wasn’t able to reveal the crime to anyone,” the officer said.

However, earlier this month, the girl suffered an anxiety attack and was admitted to a hospital in north Delhi. “After extensive counselling, she confided in the doctors, counsellors, and police officers about the sexual abuse. She said she had terminated her pregnancy after receiving the abortion pills from the suspect’s wife,” said DCP Kalsi.

The hospital authorities informed the police, after which the FIR was registered at Burari police station. “The survivor is still recovering and is under the care (of the hospital),” said DCP Kalsi, adding that her medical examination has been conducted, and her statement will soon be recorded before a magistrate.

The suspect did not respond to phone calls and messages seeking a response.

The Delhi government spokesperson said, “He (the suspect) is a deputy director in the WCD department. Since an FIR has been lodged in the alleged matter, the law should take its course. The Delhi government is very sensitive about matters of women’s safety and child abuse. If he has committed any such reprehensible act, then the sternest possible action should be taken against him.”