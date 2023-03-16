Who is designer Aniksha arrested for threatening Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta?

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested designer Aniksha after Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis filed an FIR against Aniksha alleging that she has threatened her and attempted her to bribe. The FIR was filed in February but as it came to light after being reported by the Indian Express, the issue became a political row with the opposition questioning the situation of Maharashtra where the deputy CM's wife can be threatened. Both Devendra Fadnavis and Amruta have spoken on the issue. Read | Amruta Fadnavis, Priyanka Chaturvedi's Twitter fight over designer case: 'What's happening in Maharashtra?'

Who is Aniksha Jaisinghani?

Amruta Fadnavis filed an FIR against designer Aniksha Jaisinghani claiming that the designer tried to bribe her and then threatened her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Aniksha Jaisinghani is the daughter of bookie Anil Jaisinghani. Devendra Fadnavis said Anil Jaisighani has several cases against him and he has been absconding for the past 7-8 years.

Read | Fadnavis alleges political conspiracy to trap his family in false cases

2. Aniksha Jaisighani claimed to be a designer. She met Amruta Fadnavis first in 2015-16. But there was no contact between them until 2021 when Aniksha again started contacting Amruta.

3. Aniksha sought Amruta Fadnavis's help to get her father a clean chit.

4. Aniksha told Amruta Fadnavis that she could provide information on some bookies who can be raided and then they can earn some money.

5. According to Amruta's FIR, Aniksha offered a bribe of ₹1 crore to help her father's cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. As Amruta Fadnavis refused all these, Aniksha sent her some videos and voice messages. In the video, it was seen that Aniksha was packing a bag with cash and the bag was later seen in the deputy CM's house.

7. Aniksha, during their period of acquaintance, gave Amruta clothes, jewellery, and footwear for promotional purposes. Apart from being a banker, Amruta Fadnavis is a model and singer.

8. Aniksha used to come to Fadnavis's house to meet Amruta. Amruta in her FIR said sometimes she used to tell her that she wore Aniksha's products to not hurt her feelings.

9. Aniksha once gave a paper envelope to one of Amruta's staff and instructed it to be passed on to Amruta. Amruta said there was a handwritten note inside but she did not understand it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

10. Aniksha once lied to Amruta's bodyguard and told them that she was supposed to meet Amruta. This happened when Amruta was travelling back to Mumbai after attending an event in Pune, Amruta mentioned in her FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON