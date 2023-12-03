Who is Diya Kumari, Jaipur princess who won Rajasthan polls by 71,368 votes?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari won the Rajasthan's Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly seat against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71,368 votes. BJP MP Diya Kumari(PTI)

She credited prime minister Narendra Modi for the saffron party's performance in the assembly election in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh saying that Modi's magic worked everywhere.

"The credit for this win goes to PM Modi, Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji, state leaders and party workers. Modi ji's magic worked in Rajasthan and also MP & Chhattisgarh..." the Lok Sabha MP from Rajsamand said.

The Jaipur royal family member, won from Rajasthan's Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly constituency by 71,368 , further said that the party will be poised to ensure good governance to the people of the state.

"We will ensure good governance and development in the state. Law and order will be seen in the state now. The top leadership of the party will decide on who will be the CM," said Kumari.

Who is Diya Kumari?



Diya Kumari, the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling maharaja of the princely state of Jaipur, joined the BJP in 2013. She was elected to the Rajasthan assembly in the elections held in 2013 from Sawai Madhopur by defeating Kirodi Lal Meena.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she won from Rajsamand constituency by a margin of 5.51 lakh votes and entered the parliament.

In this election, her appeal for votes was made as a "daughter of Jaipur" and the "princess who walks on the streets".

According to the election commission's latest trends, the saffron party was leading in three out of four states – Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where the Congress currently holds power.

According to ECI, BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan with its candidates leading in 114 seats while the Congress was ahead in 71 seats. Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, the saffron camp was forging ahead in 53 of the 90 assembly seats, while the grand old party led in 34 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP was leading in 161 of the 230 seats, while the Congress was ahead in 66 seats. In Telangana, the Congress is poised to oust the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government to wrest power in another southern state after Karnataka.

The results of the state assembly elections are expected to indicate voters' mood for the Lok Sabha elections which PM Modi is eyeing for a third consecutive term. The prime minister addressed rallies and campaigned in five poll-bound states to drum up support for his party's candidates.