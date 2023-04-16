Who is Guddu Muslim whose name was the last thing Atiq, Ashraf uttered?

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed by three shooters in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as they were giving statements to the media. "Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim..." Ashraf could not finish his statement as Atiq Ahmad was shot in the head. The next shot was for Ashraf and what they were going to reveal about Guddu Muslim remains unknown. Read | 'Main baat Guddu Muslim...': Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead as they were speaking

Who is Guddu Muslim?

Guddu Muslim was the man who hurled the bomb at lawyer Umesh Pal in February.

1. Like Atiq, his brother Ashraf and son Asad, Guddu Muslim is also an accused of the Umesh Pal murder case.

2. Guddu Muslim is the most-wanted assailant in Uttar Pradesh.

3. Guddu Muslim was reportedly sheltered by Atiq Ahmad's brother-in-law Akhlaw Ahmad who was also involved in Umesh Pal murder.

4. Guddu Muslim has a long criminal history in Allahabad. He was a crude bomb maker and is also known as Guddu bambaj.

5. In the Umesh Pal murder case, Guddu Muslim was the person who threw the bomb from the bike at Umesh Pal.

6. Born in Allahabad, Guddu Muslim was sent to Lucknow as he got associated with the crime world at a very young age. However, in Lucknow, he got involved in bigger crimes. Guddu was arrested in 1997 on the charges of murdering a teacher of Lucknow's La Martinere School. He was released in want of evidence.

7. Guddu Muslim became close to MLA Ajit Singh, reports said.

8. Involvement in several crimes made Guddu flee Uttar Pradesh as he was already wanted by the police. He escaped to Bihar but was arrested in 2001.

9. It is believed that Atiq Ahmad got him out of jail and they became close.

10. Guddu's name again surfaced in the Umesh Pal murder case and police announced a reward of ₹5 lakh on Guddu Muslim.

