News / India News / Who is Independent MLA Sumit Singh who retains place in Nitish Kumar's cabinet?

Who is Independent MLA Sumit Singh who retains place in Nitish Kumar's cabinet?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 28, 2024 06:40 PM IST

Sumit Kumar Singh is the son of Bihar politician Narendra Singh, grandson of socialist leader Shrikrishna Singh. Sumit's political career started in JNU.

Bihar's only Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh took oath on Sunday as Nitish Kumar formed a new government in Bihar with the support of the BJP. Sumit Singh was a minister in the NDA-JD(U) cabinet before 2022, and continued to remain in the cabinet after 2022 when Nitish Kumar walked out of the NDA and joined the Mahagathbandhan. Two years later as Nitish Kumar went back to the NDA, Sumit Singh remained a minister in the cabinet.

Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh, science and technology minister, found a place in Nitish Kumar's new cabinet.
Who is Sumit Kumar Singh?

Sumit Kumar Singh is the son of Bihar politician Narendra Singh who served as Bihar's agriculture minister. Sumit Singh's grandfather was eminent socialist leader Shrikrishna Singh. Narendra Singh was a contemporary of Karpoori Thakur.

Sumit Kumar Singh is an Independent MLA from Chakai. He was the science and technology minister.

Sumit Kumar Singh has been active in politics since his student life at JNU. He first won the election from Chakai on a JMM ticket.

In 2015, JD(U) refused to give a ticket to Sumit Kumar Singh. he contested independently but lost.

In 2020, he again contested independently and became the only Independent MLA in the Assembly.

After days of political crisis and speculation in Bihar, Nitish Kumar joined the NDA breaking his alliance with the mahagathbandhan and leaving the INDIA bloc high and dry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking the oath of office again and that the NDA government in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state. "The NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfil the aspirations of its people. I congratulate Nitish Kumar, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha on taking oath as CM, Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar," he posted.

