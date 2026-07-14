Who is Jordan Brown? US national under scanner for trying to cross India-Nepal border

Investigators are questioning an American citizen who was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the India-Nepal border on Saturday while allegedly attempting to cross into Nepal without valid travel documents. Officials said multiple central intelligence and security agencies have questioned him.

An American citizen, identified as Jordan Brown from California was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near the Sonauli India-Nepal border on July 11, in Maharajganj. ( (Police Media Cell/ANI Video Grab))

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So far, officials familiar with the matter said no evidence of any suspicious or anti-national links has been found.

“Agencies are independently verifying every claim made by him, including his identity, travel history, previous visits to different countries, and the circumstances in which he entered India,” a senior police officer said, HT has learnt.

Who is the citizen?

The man has been identified as Jordan Brown, a 36-year-old who claims to be a resident of California, United States.

During questioning, Brown said he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa but allegedly lost his passport there. He added that he later reached Sri Lanka by sea and then entered India through the sea route in November 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} In a video message, Maharajganj Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddharth confirmed the arrest, saying, “Yesterday, on July 11, the SSB apprehended an individual near Sonauli for attempting to enter Nepal without authorisation. Upon questioning, he identified himself as Jordan Brown and stated that he is a US citizen from California.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a video message, Maharajganj Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddharth confirmed the arrest, saying, “Yesterday, on July 11, the SSB apprehended an individual near Sonauli for attempting to enter Nepal without authorisation. Upon questioning, he identified himself as Jordan Brown and stated that he is a US citizen from California.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Since then, he had been residing in Goa. He was attempting to travel to Nepal when the SSB apprehended him. No valid travel documents were found in his possession,” ASP Siddharth added, news agency ANI reported.

He further said that Brown's claims are currently being verified. A case has been registered against him at the Sonauli Police Station under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act for entering India without valid documents.

How was he arrested?

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Brown was arrested during a routine patrol in Uttar Pradesh's Mainihwa area under Sonauli police station limits, near border pillar number 516, news agency PTI reported.

Officials said Brown had travelled from Bengaluru to the Sonauli border with the intention of entering Nepal. They alleged that he attempted to flee after SSB personnel stopped him for verification, but he was chased and arrested.

The Sonauli border is one of the busiest land crossing between India and Nepal, that links Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district with Bhairahawa in Nepal's Rupandehi district.

What probe revealed

During a search, the SSB recovered ₹31,460 in cash and two mobile phones from Brown, as per PTI. However, it is not known whether the currency was Indian or Nepalese.

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Separately, HT reported that a mobile phone, Nepalese currency, religious books, an AI translator device, a Chinese passport, a diary, a wristwatch, and other belongings were recovered from his possession.

Officials said examination of items recovered was underway.