Who is Justice Shree Chandrashekhar? 5 facts about Bombay high court's next chief justice

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar will be the next Chief Justice of the Bombay high court. The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Chandrashekhar after the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium. Justice Shree Chandrashekhar has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of the Bombay high court.

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the decision on X, saying, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Judge of the Bombay High Court, as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.”

In its meeting held on August 25, the three-member Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice recommended the name of Justice Chandrashekhar.

Justice Chandrashekhar will take over as the Chief Justice of India’s second-largest high court, which has jurisdiction over Maharashtra and Goa.

5 facts about Justice Shree Chandrashekhar: