MUMBAI: The Union government on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium. Center clears appointment of Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as Bombay HC CJ

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the decision on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Judge of the Bombay High Court, as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.”

Justice Chandrashekhar, who has been serving as Acting Chief Justice, was born on May 25, 1965. He graduated in law from the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, in 1993, and began his practice in Delhi, handling both criminal and civil matters. Over 19 years of practice, he appeared in around 3,500 cases, largely before the Supreme Court.

According to the Bombay High Court website, about 140 reported judgments of the Supreme Court carry his name as counsel. He also served as standing counsel for the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the state of Jharkhand, besides representing institutions such as the Bihar State Housing Board, Bihar State Pollution Control Board, Jharkhand State Electricity Board, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and several private corporations.

He was appointed additional judge of the Jharkhand High Court in January 2013 and became a permanent judge in June 2014. On December 29, 2023, he took charge as Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court. In July 2025, he was elevated as a judge of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Chandrashekhar will now take over as the Chief Justice of India’s second-largest High Court, which has jurisdiction over Maharashtra and Goa.