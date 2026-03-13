Who is Kavya Maran? Sunrisers co-owner under fire for buying Pakistani player Abrar Ahmed for The Hundred in England

Indian businesswoman and cricket franchise executive Kavya Maran has found herself at the centre of an online storm after her team’s decision at the men’s player auction of The Hundred. Born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai, Kavya studied Commerce degree from Stella Maris College and MBA from Warwick Business School. (REUTERS)

The controversy began when the Sunrisers franchise secured the services of Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed for $255,000, making him the first Pakistani cricketer to be signed by an Indian-owned team in the tournament.

Soon after the pick, criticism erupted across social media platforms, with many Indian fans questioning the decision and accusing the franchise of ignoring “national sentiment”.

The backlash has largely been directed at Kavya Maran, who was present at the auction table alongside head coach Daniel Vettori when the bid was made. She is one of the most visible faces associated with the Sunrisers group and frequently appears during matches involving Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, as reported by Hindustan Times earlier.

A controversial auction decision The signing of Abrar Ahmed was notable for more than just the price tag. It marked the first time a Pakistan player has been picked by an Indian-owned team in The Hundred.

The decision came amid intense speculation before the auction about whether Indian-owned franchises would avoid Pakistan players due to a reported “shadow ban”.

When the Sunrisers group went ahead with the bid, criticism quickly surfaced online. Fans flooded the franchise’s social media handles with negative comments, and Maran herself became a target of abuse.

Another unusual development followed soon after: the X account of Sunrisers Leeds was suspended in the hours after the purchase of the Pakistan spinner.

Who is Kavya Maran? Kavya Maran comes from a prominent Indian business family and has been closely associated with the Sunrisers cricket franchise for several years.

Born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai, she completed a Commerce degree from Stella Maris College and later pursued an MBA from Warwick Business School. She became the CEO of the Sunrisers franchise in 2018 and has since played a key role in overseeing the team’s cricket operations.

Her family runs a major media and business network. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, chairs the Sun Group and is also a co-owner of the franchise, while her mother, Kavery Maran, serves as the CEO of Solar TV Community Restricted.

Apart from owning Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, the group also controls Sunrisers Eastern Cape, a team that competes in SA20, South Africa’s T20 league.

As debate around the recent auction pick intensified, criticism on social media grew louder. Platforms linked to the Sunrisers franchise were flooded with hostile reactions, and Maran being the most recognisable face of the franchise became the main target of the online backlash.