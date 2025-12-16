Who is Kavya Maran? All you need to know about Sunrisers Hyderabad owner

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction took place on Tuesday, December 16, in Abu Dhabi. One of the notable figures present for the occasion was Kavya Maran. Thanks to her charming presence and fashionable appearances, the owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise has often been in the limelight. Kavya captured the attention of everyone in 2023 and it has remained the same since then. In recent times, she has become a regular face in the IPL auctions and matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran.(REUTERS)

Kavya Maran net worth

Kavya’s estimated net worth is around ₹409 crore, as per Jan Bharat Times. Kavya’s father and the Sunrisers co-owner, Kalanithi Maran, is one of the richest persons in India, topping the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019, with a net worth of ₹19,000 crore. Kavya co-owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad along with her father and has been the franchise CEO since 2018.

All about Kavya Maran

Kavya, who comes from the powerful family of media moguls and politicians, was made the Sunrisers CEO in 2018. Born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai, Kavya earned her commerce degree from Stella Maris College in Chennai before pursuing an MBA from Warwick Business School. Kavya’s father is the chairman of the Sun Group and her mother, Kavery Maran, is the CEO of Solar TV Community Restricted. Apart from the IPL franchise, the Sun Group also owns SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League.

“My mother, my grandfather (were into cricket)… so cricket just playing on television 24/7 was a part and parcel of life [while] growing up,” Kavya said during a chat with Fortune India.

Also Read: IPL auction 2026, full list of sold and unsold players: Prashant, Kartik, Auqib earn INR 38.8 cr after CSK, DC splurge

“When it comes to Sunrisers, I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve. I think when you put your heart and soul into something, you naturally tend to get very personally attached to its successes and failures,” Kavya added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed their maiden IPL title in 2016. In IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the final but the side was beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders in the summit clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had also reached the final in the 2018 edition of the IPL.

Also Read: IPL 2026 mini auction: Anant Ambani's reaction for Cameron Green sums up dire purse situation as MI pull out of race

FAQs

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the owner of IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In which year did SRH win their maiden IPL title?

SRH won their maiden IPL title in 2016.