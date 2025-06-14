Is Anirudh Ravichander marrying Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran? He responds

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has responded to rumours of him tying the knot with Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran soon. After a day of Reddit going into overdrive and believing the two are dating and will be married soon, spawning numerous reports, the composer would like everyone to ‘chill out’. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda listened to Anirudh Ravichander songs while getting MRI: ‘I'd kidnap him if I could’) Reddit went into overdrive on Friday believing that Anirudh Ravichahnder and Kavya Maran were getting married.

Anirudh Ravichander on rumours of marriage

Numerous reports based on the Reddit post came out on Saturday claiming that Anirudh and Kavya have been dating for a while now and are ready to make it official. Anirudh, however, seems oblivious to these plans, given that he denied that anything of the sort is happening. He took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday evening and wrote, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys, pls stop spreading rumours.” He did not address rumours of him dating Kavya, however, especially given that some people claimed to have seen them on a dinner date recently.

This comes after Redditors floated a story that Anirudh and Kavya began dating a year ago and that wedding preparations are underway. A post on the platform claimed, “It is being speculated that music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran – daughter of Sun TV’s Kalanithi Maran and owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team – are in a relationship. Reports suggest that superstar Rajinikanth has personally spoken to Kalanithi Maran about their relationship, leading to expectations that the couple may tie the knot soon.”

About Anirudh and Kavya

For the uninitiated, Anirudh is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi and the grandson of filmmaker K Subramanyam. His aunt, Latha, is married to Rajinikanth. He has composed music for numerous South stars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, and Jr NTR. He even got his big Bollywood break with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and the co-owner of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is often spotted at IPL matches supporting her team.