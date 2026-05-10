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Who is KG Arunraj? Ex-IRS officer now minister in Vijay’s newly-formed Tamil Nadu cabinet

KG Arunraj secured a decisive victory from the Tiruchengodu constituency, winning by a margin of 28,712 votes.

Published on: May 10, 2026 11:22 am IST
Edited by Shubham Pandey
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KG Arunraj has been sworn in as a minister in the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu, led by Chief Minister Vijay, who took oath along with nine other party MLAs.

KG Arunraj was sworn in as a minister in the TVK government. (PTI)

A doctor-turned-civil servant, Arunraj previously served in the Income Tax Department across Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Maharashtra. After taking voluntary retirement, he joined active politics and was appointed by TVK president Vijay in June last year as the party’s general secretary for propaganda and policy.

Arunraj secured a decisive victory from the Tiruchengodu constituency, winning by a margin of 28,712 votes.

Track Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE

Vijay is new CM of Tamil Nadu

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, popularly known as ‘Thalapathy’, was sworn in as the 13th chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday after a historic debut electoral victory for his party, TVK.

The oath of office was administered by Governor RN Ravi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Among those present were leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, Vijay’s parents, actor Trisha Krishnan, and several prominent figures.

Falling short of a majority on its own, TVK secured crucial backing from allies—Congress (5), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (2), Communist Party of India (2), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2) and Indian Union Muslim League (2)—all of whom were previously part of the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK.

However, uncertainty over support from VCK and IUML initially kept TVK’s tally below the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly. Once both parties extended full backing, Vijay met the Governor again and was formally invited to form the government.

 
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