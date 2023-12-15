Who is new Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma? Know about deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa

Bhajan Lal Sharma, the first-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, on Friday took oath as the new chief minister of Rajasthan. He was administered the oath by governor Kalraj Mishra during a ceremony at the Ramnivas Bag in Jaipur. Other BJP leaders Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as deputy chief ministers. (From left to right) Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa.(X)

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and other top leaders of the party.

Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA, was announced as the chief minister-designate during a BJP legislature party meeting on Tuesday, in the presence of the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde.

About the new CM and deputy CMs of Rajasthan: