Who is Nitin Nabin? Bihar minister named next BJP National Working President

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Nitin Nabin as the next national working president of the party on Sunday. The appointment comes as part of a major organisational change in the top management of the ruling party. Nabin's appointment as the national working president also comes a month after BJP's landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections. During the Bihar polls, the NDA alliance led by BJP and JD(U) secured another term in office.(PTI)

With Nabin likely to replace incumbent national president and union health minister JP Nadda, here's a look at what we know about the minister.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Born in Patna in 1980, Nabin began his political journey through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which is the student wing of the BJP.

First elected in 2000 to the Bihar assembly, Nabin is now a five-time MLA from Patna’s Bankipur assembly constituency, which is also among the BJP’s strongest urban seats in the state. His most recent victory comes in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, where he defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal's Rekha Kumari by over 51,000 votes.

Nabin's appointment as the national working president also comes a month after BJP's landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections. During the Bihar polls, the NDA alliance led by BJP and JD(U) secured another term in office.

However, BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats as per ECI data. The JD(U) followed closely with 85 seats.

Also Read | ‘When you work as a dedicated worker…’: What Nitin Nabin said after BJP names him National Working President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also congratulated Nabin on his elevation,

"He is a young and hardworking leader who possesses considerable experience in the organisation. His work as an MLA and minister in Bihar has been very effective, and he has worked with complete dedication to fulfill the aspirations of the people. He is known for his humble nature and for working on the ground," the PM wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Nabin currently holds the portfolio of Road Construction in the 10th Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

At 45, Nabin will also be the youngest BJP national working president to hold the office.