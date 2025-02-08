New Delhi election 2025 result: BJP's Parvesh Verma takes early lead against Arvind Kejriwal

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is taking on former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the 2025 Delhi assembly election as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi constituency. BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma(Hindustan Times)

Born on 7 November 1977, Verma attended Delhi Public School in RK Puram and then went to Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. He also received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Fore School of Management.

Son of former senior BJP leader and Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, Parvesh comes from one of the most influential political families in the national capital. His uncle, Azad Singh, was the mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and contested the Mundka Vidhan Sabha constituency on the BJP ticket in the 2013 assembly elections.

Verma himself was first elected to the Delhi assembly in 2013. He contested from the Mehrauli constituency then and defeated his Congress rival Yoganand Shastri, the incumbent Delhi Vidhan Sabha speaker at the time.

He won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to become an MP from the West Delhi constituency, which he retained in 2019. Verma did not contest the 2024 elections and is in the fray in the assembly polls.

As a member of Parliament, he has served as a member of the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament and a member of the Standing Committee on Urban Development.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Verma defeated his Congress rival Mahabal Mishra by a margin of 578,486 votes. Verma not only broke his own record but also set a record as the candidate with the highest victory margin in Delhi.

Known for his controversial remarks, Verma was banned for 24 hours by the Election Commission during the 2020 assembly election campaign after calling Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist.”