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Who is Rajan J Pallan, Congress candidate from Thrissur in Kerala poll race?
In the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, UDF's Rajan J Pallan contested from Thrissur against LDF's Alankode Leelakrishnan and NDA's Padmaja Venugopal.
Published on: May 03, 2026 11:16 am IST
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Rajan J Pallan is the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate contesting from the Thrissur (General) Assembly constituency in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. The constituency is set to witness a three-way contest, with Pallan representing the UDF, facing LDF’s Alankode Leelakrishnan and NDA’s Padmaja Venugopal.
Rajan is a familiar face in local politics with a long civic track record. He has expressed confidence about winning the election and says he is closely connected with the people of Thrissur.
Also Read: LDF, UDF and NDA in a triangular battle in Vattiyoorkavu in Kerala assembly polls
5 key facts about Rajan J. Pallan
- Rajan J Pallan, aged 63, is a businessman by profession and has declared assets worth ₹2.67 crore in his election affidavit. Details regarding his educational background are not available in the public domain.
- Rajan served as the fifth mayor of the Thrissur Municipal Corporation and has been a councillor since the corporation's formation. He says this long experience in local governance gives him confidence in the election.
- Turning to the electoral history of the constituency, the Congress held the Thrissur seat in 2011, with Therambil Ramakrishnan defeating CPI’s P Balachandran by a margin of 16,169 votes.
- The CPI regained the constituency in 2016 through a much narrower margin and has held it since. With the results of recent elections closely contested, the outcome in Thrissur could swing either way.
- Rajan J Pallan campaigned for the 2026 elections by focusing on local issues such as traffic congestion and waste management, while highlighting his experience in civic administration.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
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