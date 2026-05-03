Who is Rajan J Pallan, Congress candidate from Thrissur in Kerala poll race?
In the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, UDF's Rajan J Pallan contested from Thrissur against LDF's Alankode Leelakrishnan and NDA's Padmaja Venugopal.
Rajan J Pallan is the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate contesting from the Thrissur (General) Assembly constituency in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. The constituency is set to witness a three-way contest, with Pallan representing the UDF, facing LDF’s Alankode Leelakrishnan and NDA’s Padmaja Venugopal.
Rajan is a familiar face in local politics with a long civic track record. He has expressed confidence about winning the election and says he is closely connected with the people of Thrissur.
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5 key facts about Rajan J. Pallan
- Rajan J Pallan, aged 63, is a businessman by profession and has declared assets worth ₹2.67 crore in his election affidavit. Details regarding his educational background are not available in the public domain.
- Rajan served as the fifth mayor of the Thrissur Municipal Corporation and has been a councillor since the corporation's formation. He says this long experience in local governance gives him confidence in the election.
- Turning to the electoral history of the constituency, the Congress held the Thrissur seat in 2011, with Therambil Ramakrishnan defeating CPI’s P Balachandran by a margin of 16,169 votes.
- The CPI regained the constituency in 2016 through a much narrower margin and has held it since. With the results of recent elections closely contested, the outcome in Thrissur could swing either way.
- Rajan J Pallan campaigned for the 2026 elections by focusing on local issues such as traffic congestion and waste management, while highlighting his experience in civic administration.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPayal Kumari
Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her.Read More