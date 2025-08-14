‘Who is responsible?’: Delhi govt slammed over Kalkaji tree fall tragedy that killed biker

The Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a massive roadside tree in south Delhi’s Kalkaji uprooted and crashed onto vehicles moving slowly through rainwaterlogged streets, killing a 50-year-old man and leaving his daughter critically injured. Work underway to remove an uprooted tree which fell on a motorcycle amid rainfall, in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, Thursday, (PTI)

The incident, which occurred around 9.50am on Hansraj Sethi Marg near Paras Chowk, was captured on CCTV camera. Footage shows a large neem tree, standing just off the footpath, toppling over without warning and crushing vehicles in its path, including the motorcycle on which the victims were travelling.

Police identified the deceased as Sudhir Kumar, a caretaker at a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) night shelter in old Delhi. His daughter Priya, 22, is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital’s trauma centre. Both were residents of Tughlaqabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said local police rushed to the spot after receiving a PCR call.

“A JCB machine was arranged on priority. Due to the collective and timely efforts of the police team, both injured individuals were safely extricated and shifted to hospital through CATS Ambulance,” Tiwari said.

The tragedy sparked a sharp political reaction. AAP MLA and former chief minister Atishi blamed the BJP government for failing to prepare for the monsoon.

“A young man died today due to a tree falling on Hansraj Sethi Marg during the rain. A girl is fighting for her life. Due to the BJP’s failure this rainy season, many Delhiites have lost their lives. Who will take responsibility? Chief minister Rekha Gupta should immediately sack PWD Minister Pravesh Verma,” she posted on X, sharing a letter to the CM.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also took to X, saying:

“In just a few months, the BJP has ruined Delhi.”

The BJP-led Delhi government has not issued an official statement on the incident at the time of filing this report.

A video from the scene showed bystanders holding umbrellas and trying to rescue the trapped duo as rain continued to lash the area. Police later confirmed that Sudhir succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Municipal officials said the area was cordoned off, traffic diverted, and a hydraulic crane deployed to clear the fallen tree. The civic body has been asked to inspect other old trees in the vicinity to prevent similar accidents.