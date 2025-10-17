Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Who is Rivaba Jadeja? Jamnagar MLA inducted as minister in Gujarat cabinet

    Rivaba Jadeja joined the BJP in 2019 and later became the party’s candidate from Jamnagar North in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 4:10 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has been sworn into the new Gujarat cabinet announced on Friday. She is one of the 26 new members of the cabinet who took the oath in Ahmedabad.

    Gandhinagar: MLA Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, takes oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat cabinet, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (PTI)
    Gandhinagar: MLA Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, takes oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat cabinet, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (PTI)

    All Gujarat ministers, except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, submitted their resignations on Thursday.

    A senior BJP leader said that the ministers were told to submit their resignations by Thursday afternoon to give the CM and the party leadership a free hand for what has been described by a party leader as a "strategic reset" ahead of the local body polls and the 2027 state assembly election, HT reported earlier.

    Also Read | Gujarat cabinet expansion: A mix of old and new faces; top leaders to be retained

    Gujarat's assembly comprises 182 members and can include as many as 27 ministers, constituting 15 per cent of the total House strength.

    Who is Rivaba Jadeja?

    • Rivaba Jadeja joined the BJP in 2019 and later became the party’s candidate from Jamnagar North in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.
    • Her husband, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, had also campaigned for her during the polls. She won the seat with a lead of more than 50,000 votes.
    • Rivaba Jadeja defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Karshanbhai Karmur, with 23 per cent of the vote share. Congress candidate Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja came in third, with a 15.5 percent vote share.
    • Rivaba Jadeja was chosen by the BJP over their sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to ward off anti-incumbency.
    • In August 2023, Rivaba found herself at the centre of controversy after she was seen engaged in a heated altercation with two BJP colleagues during a public event.
    • The Jamnagar (north) MLA later addressed the media over the controversy and said that she was paying tributes at an event without footwear, and that BJP MP Poonamben Maadam passed a comment aimed at her which she felt was “insulting”.
    • In 2024, Rivaba's husband, Ravindra Jadeja, also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Jamnagar MLA Inducted As Minister In Gujarat Cabinet
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes