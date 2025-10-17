Who is Rivaba Jadeja? Jamnagar MLA inducted as minister in Gujarat cabinet

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has been sworn into the new Gujarat cabinet announced on Friday. She is one of the 26 new members of the cabinet who took the oath in Ahmedabad. Gandhinagar: MLA Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, takes oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat cabinet, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (PTI)

All Gujarat ministers, except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, submitted their resignations on Thursday.

A senior BJP leader said that the ministers were told to submit their resignations by Thursday afternoon to give the CM and the party leadership a free hand for what has been described by a party leader as a "strategic reset" ahead of the local body polls and the 2027 state assembly election, HT reported earlier.

Gujarat's assembly comprises 182 members and can include as many as 27 ministers, constituting 15 per cent of the total House strength.