Who is Rohit Godara, gangster who took responsibility for Karni Sena chief's murder?

Gangster Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the on-camera murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on Tuesday. Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur's Shyam Nagar area and the incident was caught on a CCTV camera in which two men can be seen firing at the Karni Sena chief.

Rohit Godara(Twitter)

A few minutes after the incident, Godara, a member of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the killing through a Facebook post. “I am Rohit Godara Kapursari, brother of Goldie Brar. Today we take full responsibility for the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi. He (Mr Gogamedi) used to back our enemies,” he wrote on the social media site. However, the authenticity of the post could not be independently verified.

Who is Rohit Godara?

Gangster Rohit Godara is a resident of Bikaner's Lunakaran and is believed to be currently residing in Canada. According to reports, he carries out criminal activities at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi. Godara has more than 32 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations across the country. He has been involved in criminal activities since the age of 19. He is one of the accused in the murder of rapper Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year. Godara is also the main accused in the murder of gangster Raju Thehat in Sikar last year - for which he had taken responsibility in a similar Facebook post. Godara, who entered the world of crime in 2010, fled from Delhi to Dubai with a fake passport. An Interpol Red Notice circular was also issued against him in this regard. According to reports, he used to run extortion rackets in Rajasthan, demanding ₹ five to ₹ 17 crore from businessmen.

