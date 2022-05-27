Who is Sanjay Kumar Singh, SIT head who gave clean chit to Aryan Khan?

New Delhi: Sanjay Kumar Singh, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who led the probe in the Aryan Khan drug case and followed the fundamental principle of “beyond reasonable doubt”, is an old hand when it comes to following the law in letter and spirit.

A 1996 batch Odisha cadre officer, Singh handled several high-profile cases during his stint in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) between 2008 and 2015 including corruption charges against former Haryana chief minister O P Chautala, Commonwealth Games 2010 scam, irregularities in Medical Council of India (MCI), and a recruitment scandal in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) among others.

Known to always follow the rulebook, Singh believes in strong documentary, corroborative and scientific evidence apart from following legal procedures and directions or guidelines laid down by various courts to take a case to its finality.

“As police officers, we must always follow the law and the procedures,” he said.

Before joining NCB in January last year, Singh was posted as additional director general of police of the drug-task force of Odisha police and took several steps to bust drug trafficking networks in the state. He also served as the Commissioner of Bhubaneswar.

The soft-spoken officer thoroughly follows investigations under his command by reading all the files, statements and analysing the evidence.

In the Aryan Khan case too, he made multiple visits to Mumbai to oversee the probe by his team and scrutinized all the statements after which a call was taken that there was no evidence to charge the youngster.

His investigation was fully backed by director general of NCB – SN Pradhan. The probe has led to the government recommending action against Sameer Wankhede and dropping of drugs charges against six people.

Pradhan said on Friday that the vigilance enquiry which was started against Wankhede’s team’s operation last year will be concluded very soon.