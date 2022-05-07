Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Who is Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga? Leader at centre of AAP-BJP’s latest tussle

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police early in the morning from his West Delhi home. On their way to Mohali, the police team was stopped by Haryana cops after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint by Bagga's father.
Updated on May 07, 2022 10:12 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

In a dramatic sequence of events on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police and brought back to Delhi within hours after the BJP-ruled Haryana’s police stopped the team of cops taking the 36-year-old leader to Mohali. He was arrested by the Punjab police over a case registered against him last month for "provocative statements and promoting religious enmity" through his tweets against Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police early in the morning from his West Delhi home. On their way to Mohali, the police team was stopped by Haryana cops after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint by Bagga's father. Later, the Haryana police also detained Punjab cops.

He reached his home after midnight and declared: "Those who believe they can do anything with the help of police, I want to tell them that a BJP worker will not be scared of anyone. I thank Haryana and Delhi Police and all BJP workers for supporting me. Delhi Police has filed FIR and people concerned will be punished.”

Who is Tajinder Bagga?

1) Bagga is a national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, youth wing of the BJP. The 36-year-old leader also serves as the in-charge of Uttarakhand's BJP youth wing.

2) In the 2020 assembly elections in Delhi, Bagga unsuccessfully contested from Hari Nagar. He lost to AAP's Rajkumari Dillon. During the polls, the BJP was relying on Bagga to win back its bastion which it had lost to AAP in 2013 and 2015.

3) Over the years of his political career, Bagga has been known for making aggressive and politically charged statements.

4) In the run-up to assembly elections in 2020, Bagga had called Shaheen Bagh, which was an epicentre of the protests against the citizenship law CAA, a "base of traitors". The BJP leader had also announced of carrying out "surgical strikes on such bases" after the polls results were announced.

5) Recently he co-founded the 'Kulhad Biryani,' which he has branded as the country's first jhatka biryani brand to counter halal meat, which is usually consumed by the Muslim population. The two are different in terms of slaughtering.

