Who is Tewolde Gebremariam? Former Ethiopian Airlines chief with 37 years in aviation now leading Air India

Air India has appointed Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, bringing in an aviation leader with more than 37 years of industry experience to guide the airline through its next phase of expansion and growth.

Over the years, Gebremariam has received several international recognitions for his contribution to aviation leadership. (Air India)

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Gebremariam will succeed Campbell Wilson, who led Air India through its initial turnaround and integration phase. The appointment was approved by Air India's Board of Directors following a global search for a leader with the experience and expertise required to take the airline forward.

Who is Tewolde Gebremariam?

Before joining Air India, Gebremariam served as the longest-serving Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group, holding the position for 11 years, according to his LinkedIn account.

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During his tenure, he played a key role in transforming the airline from the continent's fourth-largest carrier into Africa's largest aviation group and a recognised player in the global aviation industry.

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{{^usCountry}} Under his leadership, Ethiopian Airlines witnessed significant expansion across financial performance, fleet, network and workforce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under his leadership, Ethiopian Airlines witnessed significant expansion across financial performance, fleet, network and workforce. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | Air India appoints Tewolde Gebremariam as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

The airline's annual revenue increased from $1 billion to $5 billion, while it recorded a net profit of $1 billion in 2022. Passenger traffic grew from 3 million to 12 million, cargo operations expanded from 160 tons to 760 tons, international destinations increased from 64 to 128, and employee strength rose from 6,300 to 17,000.

Awards and aviation industry recognition

Over the years, Gebremariam has received several international recognitions for his contribution to aviation leadership.

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His accolades include being named among the "Top 100 Most Influential Africans" by organisations including New African Magazine. He also received the 2018 International Award for Excellence in Aviation from ICAO and was recognised as the 2017 Best African CEO of the Year.

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Other honours include Best African Leader, Airline Executive of the Year, Airlines Strategy Award, an Honorary Doctoral Degree, African Businessman of the Year by Forbes, and the Lifetime Airline Strategy Award by Airline Business.

Chairman welcomes new leadership

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N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, said, "On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Tewolde to Air India. Having completed the initial phase of stabilization, integration, and fleet commitments under Campbell's guidance, Air India is now entering a critical execution and expansion era. Tewolde’s track record in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to lead Air India. His operational expertise, commitment to safety, and vision for hub development will be instrumental as we establish Air India as a premier global carrier and a source of national pride."

New CEO outlines his priorities

Tewolde Gebremariam, Incoming CEO & Managing Director, said,"It is a profound honour to be entrusted with leading Air India at such a historic moment in its journey. Air India carries an incredible leacy, and the opportunity to build a world-class global airline that reflects India’s extraordinary economic potential is uniquely exciting. I look forward to working closely with Chairman Chandrasekaran, the Board, our employees, and all government and industry partners to deliver exceptional operational reliability, warm Indian hospitality, and sustained long-term growth."

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Air India said people will remain at the heart of its transformation strategy under the new leadership. The airline said employees across flight operations, engineering, ground services and corporate functions can expect continued investment in training, career development and a workplace built around merit and accountability.