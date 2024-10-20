Who is Vasundhara Oswal? Billionaire's daughter under detention in Uganda

Indian billionaire Pankaj Oswal alleged that his daughter Vasundhara Oswal has been “illegally” detained by the Ugandan Police since October 1 and also wrote to the United Nations to secure her release. The case has gained significant attention from the media on the circumstances around her arrest. Indian billionaire Pankaj Oswal's daughter Vasundhara Oswal.(@vasundharaoswal, Instagram)

Vasundhara was reportedly ‘detained’ by a group of armed men from the family's extra neutral alcohol (ENA) plant in Uganda, over what officials claim as investigation related to a missing person.

Pankaj claims that charges against his daughter stem from a former employee taking a loan of $200,000 from the family, who also acted as guarantors for the loan. The family claimed that the employee refused to repay it and instead filed false allegations against Vasundhara in an attempt to escape their financial obligations.

Who is Vasundhara Oswal?

According to the company's website, the 26-year-old Vasundhara Oswal was brought up in India, Australia and Switzerland, and graduated with a bachelor's in finance from a Swiss university. She also founded the PRO Industries during her second year of graduation and is currently the firm's Executive Director.

According to a statement by her family, Vasundhara is a key figure in East Africa's ethanol production industry. She also demonstrated strong leadership in the global expansion of the Oswal Group, particularly in East Africa amongst her business achievements she has won many awards including global youth icon award for 2023 and being named woman of the year by the Economic Times, the statement adds.

A social media post by her brother on Instagram about Vasundhara claims that “she’s not even able to hurt a fly, she feeds birds every morning and is a vegetarian. She used to meditate every day and never had a boyfriend. Now she’s been pinned with something she never did”.