Industrialist Pankaj Oswal claims daughter illegally imprisoned in Uganda

Pankaj Oswal, a renowned Swiss industrialist of Indian origin, has alleged that his 26-year-old daughter, Vasundhara Oswal, has been illegally imprisoned in Uganda. In an open letter to the Ugandan President, the industrialist also claimed that his 26-year-old daughter is being denied basic rights and access to family or legal representation. Vasundhara Oswal has been in prison since October 1, the family claims.

According to Oswal, Vasundhara, executive director of PRO Industries, has been detained without trial since October 1. due to "corporate and political manipulation". Oswal claims the charges against his daughter stem from false allegations made by a former employee who stole valuables and took a $200,000 loan with Oswal's family as guarantors.

Oswal has filed an urgent appeal with the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, stating that Vasundhara was interrogated under degrading conditions and held for over 90 hours without access to legal counsel or family. Despite a court order for her unconditional release, the police have reportedly slapped inadmissible charges to prevent her release on bail.

"Not letting her be in touch with her family and lawyers and also snatching her phone from her, causing her to have an anxiety attack, which they did not acknowledge. This all while she is still being unlawfully detained with no evidence against her," the family said in a post on Vasundhara's official Instagram account.

Vasundhara's mother, Radhika Oswal, speaking to an EU reporter said, "This is every mother’s nightmare. My young daughter has been thrown into a foreign jail. She has been stripped of her basic human rights and her dignity. Vasundhara is an innocent bystander. All I want is her safety, and for her to be back in my arms."

Also read: Indian student charged for falsifying records for admission in US university

Vasundhara Oswal's business acumen

According to a report, Vasundhara Oswal is credited with several expansion projects in PRO Industries and has also helped reduce debt and launched new sustainability initiatives. Her role at the company involves investment agency, finance management, and government liaisoning, according to the company's website.