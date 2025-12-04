Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? Teen praised by PM Modi for reciting 2,000 mantras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised 19-year-old Vedic scholar Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe, who recited 2,000 mantras of the Shukla Yajurveda for 50 days without any interruption. Rekhe is a 19-year-old Vedic scholar from Maharashtra's Ahilya Nagar.(X/ @narendramodi)

Lauding the teen's feat, PM Modi said that it represented “the highest form of our Guru tradition.”

"Anyone with faith in Indian culture will be pleased to know that Shri Devavrata completed the "Dandakarma Parayanam," a 2,000-mantra work from the Madhyandina branch of the Shukla Yajurveda, for 50 days without interruption," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He further said that it includes numerous Vedic hymns and sacred words, which Rekhe had “recited with absolute precision.” “This achievement represents the highest form of our Guru tradition,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further said that he was “proud” that the “remarkable spiritual practice” had been completed on the sacred land of Kashi. “I salute his family, saints, sages, scholars, and all the organizations across the country who supported him in this penance,” Modi added.

Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe?

Rekhe, a 19-year-old Vedic scholar from Maharashtra's Ahilya Nagar, recited the verses as part of the Dandakrama Parayanam, which is considered the crown of Vedic recitation given the intricate phonetic permutations it includes.

This was the first time in nearly 200 years that the recitation had been completed in its classically pure form.

The Parayanam was conducted at the Vallabharam Shaligram Sangved Vidyalaya from October 2 to November 30, according to news agency PTI, and was supported by multiple religious and social institutions of Kashi.

Rekhe had completely memorised the Dandakrama Parayanam of the Madhyandina branch, from the Shri Shukla Yajurveda in 50 days at the Sangved Vidyalaya at Ramghat in Varanasi, according to Live Hindustan.

His father, Vedamurti Mahesh Chandrakant Rekhe performed the Abhishekam alongside him. The chief priest of the temple in Kedar Ghat where the recitation was completed, Pt Dhulipala Narayan Shastri, said Rekhe was honoured on behalf of the Kumar Swami Math, Live Hindustan reported.

Meanwhile, the Math's chief priest, Sabhapati Tambiran, and administrator Swaminathan Shekhar presented Rekhe with Prasad, a Rukdraksha garland, and a picture from the from the Shri Gaurikedeshwar Mahadev Temple.

Responding to PM Modi's praise, Rekhe thanked him for “paying homage to our 'guru parampara' and taking another step towards the Vedas.” Speaking to news agency ANI, Rekhe said he still had “much to achieve”, adding that he had not “even taken a single step yet.” “I still have to offer my services at the feet of our Guru,” he said.