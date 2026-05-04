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Who is winning in Karur, the constituency at the centre of storm after Vijay rally stampede last year?

Vijay had recalled the Karur stampede while filing his nomination. He alleged a conspiracy stalling his final film, Jana Nayagan’s release and Karur stampede.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 05:08 pm IST
By Priyanjali Narayan
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As TVK looks set to emerge as the single largest party and form the government, attention turns to Karur, a seat that came into national focus last year after a deadly stampede at a rally addressed by Vijay. The constituency is now witnessing a tough contest.

No one saw TVK coming in at pole position, but internal surveys indicated that Vijay would get a sizable chunk of the votes. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

In Karur, MR Vijayabhaskar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is leading with 46,064 votes, ahead of AASEE.M Thiagarajan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), who has secured 40,784 votes. Mathiyalagan VP of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is trailing with 39,586 votes.

Overall, Vijay's TVK has emerged as the single-largest party, with trends showing it leading in 106 seats. While the AIADMK-Congress coalition is ahead in 51 seats and DMK+ in 70 constituencies.

TVK has now won 3 seats and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has won 4 seats.

Follow here for live updates on Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026

Why Karur was centre of a storm last year?

Also Read | How Thalapathy Vijay, set to be Tamil Nadu chief minister, turned tide around after Karur stampede

What is happening in Tamil Nadu polls?

Vijay had recalled the Karur stampede while filing his nomination in April this year. He had alleged a conspiracy around stalling his final film, Jana Nayagan’s release and the Karur stampede.

The DMK-Congress alliance, led by chief minister MK Stalin, had been looking to retain power, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-BJP camp had aimedto take control of the state.

Adding a fresh twist to the contest was the Vijay twist, vying for a remarkable debut.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanjali Narayan

Priyanjali Narayan is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over two years of experience covering national and international news. She reports on breaking developments, writes in-depth explainers, and works on feature stories that examine the political, social, and cultural dimensions of both global and domestic affairs. Her work focuses on clarity, context, and making complex events accessible to a wide audience. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment. She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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