Who is winning in Karur, the constituency at the centre of storm after Vijay rally stampede last year?

As TVK looks set to emerge as the single largest party and form the government, attention turns to Karur, a seat that came into national focus last year after a deadly stampede at a rally addressed by Vijay. The constituency is now witnessing a tough contest. No one saw TVK coming in at pole position, but internal surveys indicated that Vijay would get a sizable chunk of the votes. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

In Karur, MR Vijayabhaskar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is leading with 46,064 votes, ahead of AASEE.M Thiagarajan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), who has secured 40,784 votes. Mathiyalagan VP of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is trailing with 39,586 votes.

Overall, Vijay's TVK has emerged as the single-largest party, with trends showing it leading in 106 seats. While the AIADMK-Congress coalition is ahead in 51 seats and DMK+ in 70 constituencies.

TVK has now won 3 seats and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has won 4 seats.

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Why Karur was centre of a storm last year? The constituency had drawn national attention last year after a deadly stampede during a rally addressed by actor-politician Vijay.

The stampede occurred on September 27 in 2025, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, during a political rally organised by TVK. The event, which drew a massive crowd at the designated venue, turned chaotic, resulting in the death of 41 people and injuries to scores of people.

At least 39 people, including nine children, were killed and more than 50 were injured in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, about 400 km from Chennai, on Saturday.

Cops revealed that the organisers had asked for a ground anticipating a crowd of about 10,000 people, but nearly three times more arrived. The venue lacked sufficient food and water for the crowd during their waiting hours under the hot sun, the top cop added.

Also Read | How Thalapathy Vijay, set to be Tamil Nadu chief minister, turned tide around after Karur stampede

What is happening in Tamil Nadu polls? Vijay had recalled the Karur stampede while filing his nomination in April this year. He had alleged a conspiracy around stalling his final film, Jana Nayagan’s release and the Karur stampede.

The DMK-Congress alliance, led by chief minister MK Stalin, had been looking to retain power, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-BJP camp had aimedto take control of the state.

Adding a fresh twist to the contest was the Vijay twist, vying for a remarkable debut.