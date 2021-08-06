WHO S-E Asia region has administered at least half a billion Covid vaccine doses

At least half a billion doses of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines have been administered in WHO South-East Asia Region, with a majority of doses administered in India alone, said World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday, adding more vaccine doses were becoming available and countries were scaling up efforts to rapidly expand coverage amid recurrent surge in cases.

“Countries across the region are making unprecedented efforts to reach more and more people with life-saving Covid-19 vaccines demonstrating their commitment to contain the pandemic at the earliest. We must continue these and also, stringently implement public health and social measures,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia Region.

As of August 6, 618.5 million doses have been administered. As many as 146 million people have received two vaccine doses and are fully vaccinated.

The maximum– 489 million doses– have been administered in India that reached 8.6 million people on day one of its reinvigorated campaign in June.

According to Singh, Covid-19 vaccines are an important tool in fight against the pandemic as they are effective, even against the variants of concern, in preventing severe disease, hospitalisation, and death.

WHO data shows, Indonesia, which was the first in the region to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive, has administered 71 million doses, followed by 18 million doses in Thailand.

Sri Lanka has administered 13 million doses and has been consistently reaching out to 500,000 people per day with Covid-19 vaccination, recently.

Bangladesh is scaling up vaccination, and also preparing to vaccinate Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar.

Bhutan has achieved a coverage of 70 per 100 population with first dose and 62 per 100 population with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the highest in the region so far.

Maldives has vaccinated half its population with two doses and nearly 60 per 100 coverage with one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Nepal has vaccinated more than 70% of its health and frontline workers and elderly population with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Thailand has vaccinated 84% of their health workforce.

Timor-Leste has vaccinated almost a quarter of its 100 population with one dose.

Commendable efforts are being made by countries. With more doses available in recent weeks through Covax, all possible efforts need to be made to expand Covid-19 vaccination coverage even further, the regional director said adding that nearly 90% of all vaccine doses available in the region have been utilised.

“Countries in the region are administering Astra Zeneca, Covaxin, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sputnik V and Pfizer following emergency use authorization being granted by their national regulatory authorities,” said the WHO statement.