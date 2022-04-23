'Who said Aurangzeb is dead!': BJP leader's take on Hanuman Chalisa row

BJP leader CT Ravi on Saturday lambasted Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray government following what all transpired throughout the day over two politicians' plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree. At the end of Saturday's 'drama', the two politicians husband-wife Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana were arrested. "In Shiv Sena ruled Maharashtra, it is a crime to chant Hanuman Chalisa. People will be arrested for this crime by Uddhav Thackeray's police. Who said that Aurangzeb is dead!" BJP leader CT Ravi tweeted after the duo were arrested. Recently, PM Modi remembered Aurangzeb for his 'tyrannical thinking' in contrast with Guru Tegh Bahadur's resilience.

Here's what happened in Maharashtra over Hanuman Chalisa

1. To stop the Rane couple from coming to Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Shiv Sena workers laid a siege to the Rane residence in Khar.

2. Following a day full of political blitzkrieg, Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana dropped their plan of chanting Hanuman Chalisa in front of Uddhav Thackeray's residence. They said they don't want to create unrest a day before PM Modi's visit.

3. In the evening after they dropped their plan, the Ranas were booked under IPC section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police).

4. Shiv Sena said the plan had a bigger conspiracy and the Rana couple are like those 'bogus people' who have been trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state.

Who said what

The Hanuman Chalisa episode saw incendiary comments flying thick and fast, especially after the arrest of the Rana couple.

'Will bury you 20 feet beneath'

"I want to request them not play with Shiv Sena and 'Matoshree', otherwise, they would be buried 20 feet beneath the earth. Do not test the patience of Shiv Sainiks," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

"Why is there so much arrogance of power?'

"Why is there so much arrogance of power? It is the state government that is instigating violence. Is your manhood limited to such behaviour," Fadnavis, a former chief minister tweeted.

'Raj Thackeray is a militant leader'

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said Raj Thackeray, who started the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, is a militant leader. "Raj Thackeray is a militant leader. Our party workers will be deployed to protect the loudspeakers on the mosque," said Athawale. “Raj Thackeray is a big leader. He is a big militant leader. His stand on removing loudspeakers is wrong. If he wants, he can put the loudspeaker on temples but can't ask to remove them from mosques,” Athawale said.

