Who wants won't get it, who doesn't...: BJP minister on Congress' ‘strange dilemma’

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said Congress is in a strange dilemma as the party is all set for electing its new president after decades. As Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor are likely to contest in the election, the Madhya Pradesh minister commented that those who are willing to take up the responsibility won't be allowed hinting that it will finally go to one who is not willing.

"They all will go and fill the nomination form but then they will come to a consensus. This is their process. A national party could not elect its president," the minister said. Calling it a 'strange dilemma', the minister said, "The party units are passing resolutions in the favour of one name. But he does not want to become the president. And those who want to will not be allowed to. And I don't think the party will come out of this state."

Talking about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the minister said when the yatra reaches Madhya Pradesh, the state government will ensure the security of the yatra. "But I want him to apologise for the false promises that he had given before the last election. I want him to come with any farmer whose debt of ₹2 lakh his government waived, as he had promised. He promised ₹4,000 per month to unemployed youth. The Congress government lasted for 15 months which take the amount to ₹60,000. We want him to show any youth who got this money at the yatra," Narottam Mishra said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Friday that he would be contesting the election for the president post of the party, while Shashi Tharoor has not made it official. Speculations are rife over the CM post of Rajasthan in case Ashok Gehlot becomes the party president as Rahul Gandhi emphasises on one person-one post system, going by which Ashok Gehlot will have to resign as the chief minister if he becomes the party president.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh has urged all leaders to refrain from commenting on the probable candidates of the election after party spokesperson Gourabh Vallabh threw his weight behind Gehlot and criticised Shashi Tharoor for his role in G-23. Though Vallabh made it clear that it was his personal opinion, the comments led to controversies.

There were speculations that Rahul Gandhi flew to Delhi from Kerala on the rest day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and many linked this to the nomination filing for the election. Jairam Ramesh on Friday clarified that Rahul Gandhi spent the rest day at a container in Kerala's Chalakudy. Gehlot on Friday confirmed that no one from the Gandhi family will be contesting the election.

