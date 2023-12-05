Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena? Who shot him dead?

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday, police said. According to police, the incident took place in the Shyam Nagar area this afternoon.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said initial inputs suggested that four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were also injured in the firing.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In a CCTV camera footage shared by PTI, two men purportedly seen firing multiple shots at Gogamedi and another man standing at the door.

Note: Disturbing visuals, user discretion is advised

Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi?

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was part of Lokendra Singh Kalvi’s Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which spearheaded the protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Padmaavat', but later formed his own Karni Sena, after his dispute with the group.

Gogamedi came into the limelight due to protests in Rajasthan after Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Padmaavat’ and gangster Anandpal encounter case. Many of his videos regarding these incidents had also gone viral.

On Tuesday, Jaipur police commissioner Biju George Joseph told PTI that Gogamedi was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Former Rajput Karni Sena state president Ajit Singh Mamdoli said three to four men came to Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's house and told the security guards that they wanted to meet him. The guard took them inside, and after having tea, they opened fire at him.

He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to.

Later, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member Rohit Godara Kapurisar claimed responsibility for the murder of Gogamedi. Rohit claimed responsibility for the killing through a Facebook post. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the claim.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he was shocked by the incident. "I have spoken to the police commissioner and asked him to arrest the accused at the earliest," he said, adding that making the state crime-free is among the priorities of the BJP government that will be sworn in soon. The BJP defeated the ruling Congress in the recently held assembly election.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON