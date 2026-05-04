Who will be Kerala CM if UDF storms back to power after 10 years

The United Democratic Front (UDF) seems set to form a government in Kerala after a gap of 10 years as trends show them crossing the halfway mark in the state.

Kancheepuram: Congress MP KC Venugopal during a voter outreach for party Tamil Nadu President and candidate from Sriperumbudur constituency, K. Selvaperunthagai, ahead of the state Assembly elections, at Manimangalam in Kancheepuram district.(PTI)

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It will be a return for the Congress at helm and the first time that the Left is out of power everywhere in the country since the 1960s, if the leads hold.

But the biggest question is who will become the chief minister of Kerala if the UDF indeed forms the government in the state?

Who will be the next chief minister of Kerala?

Many names are doing rounds for the post of Kerala chief minister if UDF lead holds in the state. The leader of opposition VD Sateeshan is one name, while former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala is also said to be in contention.

Chennithala was the Congress’s CM face in 2021, when the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF retained power.

But the real twist has come since Congress secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has entered the race.

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{{^usCountry}} Venugopal, a Rahul Gandhi loyalist, is close to the high command and holds sway over the majority of incoming MLAs as the tickets were given by leaders from Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Venugopal, a Rahul Gandhi loyalist, is close to the high command and holds sway over the majority of incoming MLAs as the tickets were given by leaders from Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Congress, however, is keeping the cards close to their chest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress, however, is keeping the cards close to their chest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Party leader Tariq Anwar, the former in-charge of Kerala and the MP from Katihar constituency in Bihar, said that it will be the party high command which will decide "the appropriate person to run the show". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Party leader Tariq Anwar, the former in-charge of Kerala and the MP from Katihar constituency in Bihar, said that it will be the party high command which will decide "the appropriate person to run the show". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anwar also gave details of the process, saying that the high command will appoint an observer who will call a meeting of the legislative party and if the CM candidate is clear in the discussions, the same will be communicated to the All India Congress Committee (AICC). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anwar also gave details of the process, saying that the high command will appoint an observer who will call a meeting of the legislative party and if the CM candidate is clear in the discussions, the same will be communicated to the All India Congress Committee (AICC). {{/usCountry}}

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"The high command will take a final view," he said.

Asked whether KC Venugopal can become CM despite not having contested in the Assembly polls, Anwar said that if the Congress general secretary (organisation) was interested, he will have to undergo the requisite process.

"If the legislative party authorises the high command for the final decision, then it will do so," he said.

KC Venugopal on becoming next Kerala CM

KC Venugopal himself has been cryptic about his chances, saying he is not interested in the debates. The Lok Sabha member from Alappuzha has not denounced tl the social media campaign by supporters calling for him to be the CM face.

“I am not interested in the debates. Let the result come. There is a process. Wait till the counting of votes,” he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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