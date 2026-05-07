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Who will be the next Bengal chief minister? Meet Mamata Banerjee’s likely successor as assembly dissolves

The BJP has scheduled a legislative party meeting in Kolkata for May 8. The 207 newly elected MLAs are expected to formally elect a new chief minister then.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 08:53 pm IST
By Anita Goswami
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For fifteen years, the political identity of West Bengal has been associated with Mamata Banerjee. That era came to an end on Thursday when the state’s legislative assembly was dissolved, clearing the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party to take office for the first time in the state.

Mamata Banerjee has led West Bengal for 15 years.(HT_PRINT)

In the 2026 assembly elections, the saffron party won 207 seats in the 294-member house, ending three terms of Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule.

Who will be Bengal's next chief minister?

The primary choice so far is BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Once a key lieutenant in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, Adhikari is now the man who unseated her.

He defeated the outgoing chief minister in her Bhabanipur stronghold. His rise fulfils the CM criteria set by the party leadership. Their vision promised a leader who was local, Bengali-educated, and rooted in the state’s grassroots politics.

Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes, as per EC data. (PTI)

Other contenders for the CM post

Dilip Ghosh

Mamata Banerjee led the state for three consecutive terms from 2011 to 2026 until she was voted out of power this week. Alleging a conspiracy behind the poll outcome, Banerjee strongly declined to resign.

Let them impose President's Rule if they want. Let them dismiss me if they want,” she said at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, as per news agency PTI. “Let it remain on record as a black day,” Banerjee told Party workers.

The impasse ended only when Bengal governor RN Ravi dissolved the Legislative Assembly on May 7 as its five-year term expired. While the TMC plans to challenge the results in court, the BJP is going ahead with its government formation.

How the next Bengal CM will be chosen

The BJP has scheduled a legislative party meeting in Kolkata for Friday, May 8. During this session, the 207 newly elected MLAs are expected to formally elect a new chief minister.

State president Samik Bhattacharya will propose a name, and Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to announce the decision. Following the meeting, party leaders will visit Raj Bhavan to officially stake their claim to form the government.

When will Bengal get its new chief minister?

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 9. It coincides with Rabindra Jayanti. The event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various senior BJP leaders.

Suvendu Adhikari to be Bengal’s new chief minister?

Suvendu Adhikari’s likely rise to the top post follows a long career in Bengal politics. He was previously a senior minister in the TMC cabinet and played a major role in the Nandigram land movement that originally brought Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011.

Since joining the BJP in 2020, he has become the face of the opposition. His victory in Bhabanipur strengthened his position as the party's most influential leader in the state.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anita Goswami

Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time.

west bengal politics suvendu adhikari mamata banerjee bjp
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