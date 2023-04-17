Home / India News / ‘Who will investigate?’: Uddhav Thackeray after 11 die of heatstroke at state event

‘Who will investigate?’: Uddhav Thackeray after 11 die of heatstroke at state event

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 17, 2023 06:42 AM IST

The award ceremony was held in a large open ground at Navi Mumbai's Kharghar between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on Sunday.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar visited the MGM Kamothe Hospital in Navi Mumbai during the wee hours of Monday to take stock of the situation after 11 patients died due to heatstroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony. Stating that the event was “not planned properly”, Uddhav Thackeray asked, “Who will investigate the incident?”

Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Ajit Pawar(HT Photo)
Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Ajit Pawar(HT Photo)

Also read: Dharmadhikari’s public service has resulted in such a huge crowd: Shah

“We have met the people who are undergoing treatment. I interacted with four to five patients. Two of them were in critical condition,” Thackeray told the media.

Meanwhile, NCP's Ajit Pawar urged for a probe into the incident. “We saw that one patient is on the ventilator and his condition is serious. The rest of them spoke to us…This is a very serious incident. There must be a probe into this,” he said while speaking to the media.

The award ceremony was held in a large open ground at Navi Mumbai's Kharghar between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on Sunday to felicitate social worker Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari - also known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. Reportedly, lakhs of his followers attended the event under peak sun during peak daytime - after which around 125 people started complaining of exhaustion, and chest pain.

Earlier in the aftermath of the incident, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde announced five lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased, and said the entire medical expenses will be borne by the state government for those undergoing treatment.

Terming the incident as 'very unfortunate', Shinde said, “Lakhs of people had come for the event and it went well. It is painful to see some of them suffer.”

Meanwhile, Shinde's deputy Devendra Fadnavis tweeted: “It is very unfortunate and painful that some members participating in the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony this morning died due to heatstroke. I offer my heartfelt tributes to these seekers. We share in the grief of their families.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
devendra fadnavis uddhav thackeray probe ajit pawar maharashtra aditya thackeray kharghar + 5 more
devendra fadnavis uddhav thackeray probe ajit pawar maharashtra aditya thackeray kharghar + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out