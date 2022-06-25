'Who's paying for late-night flights,' Mahua Moitra on Sena crisis | 10 points

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday asked who is paying for the late-night flights after some reports claimed Eknath Shinde from Guwahati and Devendra Fadnavis from Mumbai flew to Vadodara in Gujarat late on Friday night and then again went back their respective places. "Who’s paying for all these “special” late-night flights - Guwahati Vadodara Guwahati? Setting up another non-transparent BJP CARES fund Mr Shah?" the Trinamool MP tweeted. Also Read | ‘MVA a dragon, I'm fighting for Sena's freedom’: Shinde's message for Sainiks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Maharashtra political crisis took a step further as the rebel group named themselves 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' and Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai warned that nobody will be allowed to use the name of either Shiv Sena or Balasaheb.

Here are the top 10 developments of the Maharashtra political crisis

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Summons have been issued to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including their leader Eknath Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification.

2. In effect to this, the revel MLAs stand to lose their ministries. "Ministers like Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre were considered to be loyal Shiv Sena workers who were made cabinet ministers by Uddhav Thackeray....the party has given them enough. They have taken the wrong path and will lose their posts in 24 hours," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

3. The national executive of the Shiv Sena authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs.

4. The Shiv Sena also decided to take legal action against the rebel MLAs as they are set to call themselves 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Rebal MLA Deepak Kesarkar in Guwahati claimed they have not left the party -- only separated their faction and now have a two-thirds majority. The faction will not merge with any party, Kesarkar claimed. He also countered the criticism over the cost of their stay at the 5-star hotel and said the MLAs will foot the bill.

6. Eknath Shinde on Saturday tweeted that he is trying to free Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks from the dragon of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

7. The security of Mumbai has been heightened in the view of the crisis and the Mumbai police have deployed its personnel at the city-based offices of various political parties and leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, and their residences as a security measure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8. Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde alleged that the government withdrew the security cover for the residences of the rebel leaders. The state home minister denied any such move.

9. Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said she has been receiving threats and abusive calls over the developing political situation in the state.

10. Vandalism was reported in Maharashtra on Saturday as Shiv Sena workers in Pune vandalised the office of a rebel MLA. Eknath Shinde supporters assembled near his house in Thane while Thackeray supporters took out a rally in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON