‘Whose territory…’ Chidambaram on MEA saying Chinese bridge in ‘occupied area'

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the area where China is building a second bridge across the Pangong Lake is perceived as an ‘occupied area.'
Congress leader P Chidambaram.(ANI)
Published on May 20, 2022 06:39 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday launched an all out attack on the Narendra Modi government after it said that the area where China is building a second bridge across the Pangong Lake is perceived as an ‘occupied area.'

“The MEA has said that the new bridge under construction on the Pangong lake is in “occupied territory”. The refined statement raises two simple questions: Whose territory? Who has occupied it?” the former union minister tweeted.“We have seen reports of the bridge, this is a military issue. As we have said, we believe this whole area is occupied area,” MEA spokeseperson Arindam Bagchi had said yesterday.

According to experts, a new bridge is being constructed parallel to the first bridge which was completed in April. The first bridge is being used for moving equipment like crane to build the second one, which is capable of accommodating tanks.

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs issued another statement responding the reports of the second bridge.

“Both these bridges are in areas that have continued to be under illegal occupation of China since the 1960s. We've never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory...,” the statement said.The external affairs ministry spokesperson had said that India had conveyed its expectations on the military standoff on the LAC to the Chinese side including foreign minister Wang Yi, and would continue to take the matter forward to find a solution through talks.

