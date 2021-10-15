Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Why APJ Kalam's birth anniversary is celebrated as World Students' Day
india news

Why APJ Kalam's birth anniversary is celebrated as World Students' Day

In 2002, the aerospace scientist became the 11th president of the country. Kalam served the office till 2007 and dedicated his life to teaching after that.
Born in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Kalam studied science and physics during the early years of his life.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 07:23 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

October 15 of every year is celebrated as World Students' Day in honour of former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam, who was born on the same day in 1931. The day aims to acknowledge the efforts of Kalam towards education and students.

The United Nations declared October 15 as World Students' Day in 2010. Every year the world body decides a theme to mark the observance of the day. This year, the theme for World Students' day is "Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace”, which aims to reaffirm the role of education as a fundamental right of every person across the world.

Born in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Kalam studied science and physics during the early years of his life. Kalam dedicated his life to teaching and inspiring students to become the best version of themselves through his insightful lectures. He was also called the ‘Missile Man of India' for spearheading the development of the most significant Indian missiles and the country's civilian space programmes.

RELATED STORIES

He occupied some of the very distinguished positions as an administrator with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

In 2002, the aerospace scientist became the 11th president of the country. Kalam served the office till 2007 and dedicated his life to teaching after that. He became the visiting professor at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong, IIM- Ahmedabad and IIM-Indore.

Dr Kalam was also awarded India’s highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan for his work as the scientific advisor to the government of India.

Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at IIM-Shillong when he collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest. Years after his demise, his contributions are still remembered as some of the best scientific and technological developments in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apj abdul kalam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

On Vijayadashami, PM Modi set to inaugurate 7 new defence firms for India

India reopens to foreign tourists on chartered flights from today. Details here

President Kovind to spend Dussehra with jawans at Drass, salute Kargil heroes

Monsoon to complete its withdrawal today
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP