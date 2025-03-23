Menu Explore
Why are Ola, Uber, Rapido cab drivers in Hyderabad starting a ‘no AC campaign’ from March 24?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 23, 2025 07:20 AM IST

The union had organised a ‘no AC campaign’ in April 2024 as well, as drivers would spend more on fuel costs per km, than the earnings they made through apps 

In the aftermath of a boycott of rides to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Telangana's Hyderabad, cab drivers in the city have decided to launch a ‘no AC campaign’ from March 24, to protest the unfair rates charged by Ola, Uber, Rapido and other cab aggregators.

Cab drivers in Hyderabad are launching a no AC campaign on March 24 to protest unfair prices by cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber, Rapido(REUTERS)
Cab drivers in Hyderabad are launching a no AC campaign on March 24 to protest unfair prices by cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber, Rapido(REUTERS)

In a post on X, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) said, “Cab drivers in Hyderabad to begin ‘No AC Campaign’ from March 24.

‘No AC’ campaign

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union wants cab-aggregators to implement a uniform fare structure similar to the government-mandated prepaid taxi fares, which reflect fuel costs, maintenance and fair compensation for the driver’s services.”

The union had organised a ‘no AC campaign’ in April 2024 as well, arguing that drivers would earn 10-12 per km, while the cost of running a cab with the air conditioner on was 16-18 per km.

The TGPWU president Shaik Salahuddin said that the union would demonstrate against the unfair pricing offered by cab aggregators in various ways, including the ‘no AC campaign,' as quoted by Telangana Today.

He added that there was a difference of close to 300– 400 between the fares charged by aggregators and pre-paid taxis. Since, cab drivers often have to wait three to four hours at the airport for a return trip, and pay a 30 per cent commission from the fare to the application they are operating with, they are often left with low earnings.

Summer heat rising

As summer heat rises, customers will have to deal with cab drivers refusing to turn on the air conditioner, as it increases the amount of fuel used, and translates to losses for the drivers.

The TGPWU have asked customers to consider tipping drivers for offering AC services, and to understand the financial challenges borne by the cab drivers.

Following the ‘no AC campaign’, several cab drivers have also planned to surrender their vehicles to the Road Transport Authority (RTA), reported Telangana Today.

The TGPWU has urged the government to intervene and provide relief for cab drivers by regulating pricing policies for cab aggregators and enforcing uniform and fair charges.

