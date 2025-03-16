Hyderabad cab driver caught playing PUBG while driving: 'Pure recklessness on display'

A startling video has surfaced on Instagram, raising serious concerns about road safety and the growing disregard for traffic rules. The clip, which has gone viral, captures a cab driver in Hyderabad recklessly playing the popular mobile game PUBG while driving on a busy road. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity, date and time of the post. A Hyderabad cab driver was caught playing PUBG while driving, ignoring safety concerns. (Instagram/viralinlast24hrs)

(Also read: After Bengaluru, Hyderabad cab driver's warning note leaves internet in stitches: 'No romance, this is a cab')

The video, recorded by a passenger sitting in the back seat, shows the driver struggling to maintain focus on the road as he remains engrossed in his phone. Shockingly, he can be seen using both hands to play the game. The passenger, alarmed by the situation, reportedly expressed concerns about their safety and the risk of a serious accident. However, according to the video caption, the driver allegedly ignored the warnings and continued playing.

Watch the clip:

Instagram post goes viral, triggers outrage

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Virally’ and has since gained massive attention. Posted four days ago, it has already amassed over 2.2 million views, sparking widespread debate about reckless driving and passenger safety.

Social media users were quick to express their shock and frustration over the incident. One user commented, “This is beyond dangerous. Someone needs to report this guy before he kills someone.” Another wrote, “Pure recklessness on display!”

A third user sarcastically remarked, “Looks like he’s driving in real life like it’s a game. Too bad there’s no restart button here.” Others pointed out the severity of the situation, with one saying, “The fact that he ignored the passenger’s concerns is even scarier. Some people shouldn’t be allowed to drive.”

(Also read: Driver’s quick actions save 15 students as school bus catches fire in Ohio: ‘There were no injuries’)

Some users also criticised the lack of enforcement on such reckless behaviour. “How is this even allowed? Where are the traffic police when you need them?” one person questioned. Meanwhile, another joked, “Forget Uber rating, this guy deserves a lifetime driving ban.”

Some users were in disbelief, questioning how a driver could even attempt such a risky act. “I can’t even walk properly while looking at my phone. How is he playing a game and driving at the same time?” one user joked.