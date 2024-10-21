After Bengaluru, Hyderabad cab driver's warning note leaves internet in stitches: 'No romance, this is a cab'

In an amusing turn of events, a Hyderabad cab driver’s warning note to passengers has captured the attention of the internet. The note, which firmly advises passengers to "stay calm" and maintain a respectful distance, particularly targets couples. It reads, "Warning!! No romance. This is a cab, not your private place... so please keep distance and stay calm." This candid message has sparked laughter and intrigue among social media users. A Hyderabad cab driver’s humorous warning note advising passengers against romance has gone viral.(X/@HiHyderabad)

A snapshot of humour

The picture of the note was first posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user Venkatesh and later shared by Hi Hyderabad.

It quickly amassed a staggering 82k views, igniting a flurry of reactions online. Users found humour in the driver’s straightforwardness. One user remarked, "An ethical and essential message for cab passengers," while another noted, "Damn. Saw these in Bangalore and Delhi. Didn't expect this in Hyderabad so soon." A third commenter added, “No romance, it's ok... keep distance,”

This lighthearted warning comes on the heels of another viral moment from Bengaluru, where a cab driver’s candid rules for passengers sparked widespread discussion on X. Shared by a user who recently booked a ride, the set of guidelines framed and displayed behind the driver’s seat attracted significant attention for its blunt yet humorous nature.

The Bengaluru notice included several straightforward rules aimed at ensuring passengers behave respectfully. Highlights included phrases like, "You are not the owner of the cab," and "The person driving the cab is the owner of the cab." It also featured a humorous note advising passengers against using the term "bhaiya" when addressing the driver.

