Bengaluru cab driver's impressive earnings stun netizens: ' 3,000-4,000 daily'

A Redditor who was travelling by a cab in Bengaluru asked the driver about his daily earnings and was shocked by the response. The Redditor detailed how the driver told him that he is able to earn ₹3,000 to 4,000 per day. Not only that, but he also shared that the driver also earns extra by driving for Ola cabs. The cab driver informed about his earnings to the Redditor and also shared that he gets extra income by driving for Ola. (Unsplash)

"So, I was coming back from a function today, and I booked a cab. While chatting with the cab driver, I asked him about his earnings. He mentioned that he makes around 3000 to 4000 per day. I was shocked! If he makes 3000 per day and works for 25 days a month, that totals to 75,000 per month. He added that even after deducting petrol costs, he still has enough money. Plus, he has another cab attached to Ola, which brings in additional income. He proudly mentioned that his kids go to a good school. When I asked him how long he's been driving, he said that he had been driving since 2019, after he lost his previous job," wrote the Redditor in the post. (Also Read: Bengaluru cab driver, passenger get into heated argument over AC, former says 'talk in Kannada')

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained over 300 upvotes. The post also has numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "This is pretty reasonable and believable. I have a close friend's brother who works as an Ola driver. He usually just focuses on airport or railway station pick ups. Works a bit odd hours. But comfortably brings home around 80k after expenses (fuel, EMI, maintenance and insurance). He leads a pretty comfortable life and has a 30/40 home at Yelahanka and couple of acres land in native which he bought with his cab earnings. If you are hardworking and reliable, you can make a lot of money in that business."

Another added, "Why is it a surprise, he is working hard for that. we see most so many incompetent employees earning more than that. That should actually be surprising." (Also Read: Woman posts video about cab driver trying to scam her with shocking requests, others say it's happened with them too)

"Of course. My office cab guy earns around 30k after all expenses per month just from office trips. He also rides for other apps. The one side is that it's physically draining, which people don't tend to notice," commented a third.