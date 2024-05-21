 Bengaluru cab driver, passenger get into heated argument over AC, former says 'talk in Kannada' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru cab driver, passenger get into heated argument over AC, former says 'talk in Kannada'

ByVrinda Jain
May 21, 2024 03:22 PM IST

The passenger, Dr Atharv Dawar recorded the entire incident on his phone and shared about it on social media.

A doctor who was travelling in a cab in Karnataka got into an argument with a cab driver after he asked him to switch on the air conditioner. Dr Atharv Dawar recorded the entire incident on his phone and shared about it on social media.

Snapshot of the driver getting into an argument with the passenger. (X/@atharvdawar)
Snapshot of the driver getting into an argument with the passenger. (X/@atharvdawar)

While explaining the situation, Dr Dawar wrote that at first, he wasn't ready to get into the car it was filthy and AC wasn't working. Then, when he sat down, and the journey began, he asked the driver to switch on the AC. He also added that the driver spoke to him in Hindi before the argument ensued.

He further added, "It's not about language here, it's about arrogant and irresponsible person using Kannada language as smokescreen to continue scamming gullible people who travel to Bengaluru for work." (Also Read: Man in Bengaluru booked for riding bike with a woman in his lap. VIDEO)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on May 20. Since being posted, it has gained more than 90,000 views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "The passenger seemed to be nervous seeing the rowdy behaviour of the taxi driver. There is no point in talking so soberly and sweetly with him instead of taking alternative measures. That driver should be banned by all cab aggregators immediately."

A second shared, "I find a driver to be arrogant in this case! He is not responding to the question, and I don't find an issue with the passenger as he is not asking the driver to speak in Hindi or any language. He is trying to be cooperative, but why is the driver behaving in this way?"

"This is very common in Bangalore. These cab drivers do not switch on the AC. I have experienced this myself. In fact, if you have a corporate booking they will cancel the booking as they want payment in cash," posted a third.

News / Trending / Bengaluru cab driver, passenger get into heated argument over AC, former says 'talk in Kannada'

