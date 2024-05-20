 Man in Bengaluru booked for riding bike with a woman in his lap. VIDEO | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
Man in Bengaluru booked for riding bike with a woman in his lap. VIDEO

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2024 09:04 AM IST

A video went viral on social media, and users tagged Bengaluru police under the video to take action against the couple.

Bengaluru police on Sunday booked a man for riding a bike dangerously with a woman in his lap on an airport road. A video went viral on social media, and users tagged Bengaluru police under the video to take action against the couple.

In a viral video, a man is riding a bike while a woman is sitting in his lap in a dangerous position. Both of them did not wear helmets and travel at a high speed. The video took the internet by storm, and Bengaluru police launched a search for the rider. After examining CCTV footage, the man is traced through the number plate, and he was booked by the Yelahanka police.

According to Yelahanka police, the man is identified as Silambarasen , 21, who is a cab driver and the resident of MV layout in Shampura. A case in Crm no 80/24 registered against the two-wheeler rider under section 279 IPC and u/s 184, 189, 129, 177 IMV act and the vehicle is seized, further action will be under 107 CRPC. Bengaluru police further warned the bikers and posted in X, “Hey thrill-seekers, the road isn't a stage for stunts! Please keep it safe for everyone, including yourselves. Let's ride responsibly.”

Earlier, many youth were booked by Bengaluru police for performing stunts on airport road, which has become a hotspot for two-wheeler menace. AI-powered cameras were also installed on this road to detect the violators in real time. The records suggest that herculean share of fatal accidents in Bengaluru are caused by bikers.

