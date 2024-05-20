Bengaluru police on Sunday booked a man for riding a bike dangerously with a woman in his lap on an airport road. A video went viral on social media, and users tagged Bengaluru police under the video to take action against the couple. Man in Bengaluru booked for riding bike with a woman in his lap. VIDEO

Also Read - Instagram influencer detained in Bengaluru after trying to run in Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB vs CSK match

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a viral video, a man is riding a bike while a woman is sitting in his lap in a dangerous position. Both of them did not wear helmets and travel at a high speed. The video took the internet by storm, and Bengaluru police launched a search for the rider. After examining CCTV footage, the man is traced through the number plate, and he was booked by the Yelahanka police.

According to Yelahanka police, the man is identified as Silambarasen , 21, who is a cab driver and the resident of MV layout in Shampura. A case in Crm no 80/24 registered against the two-wheeler rider under section 279 IPC and u/s 184, 189, 129, 177 IMV act and the vehicle is seized, further action will be under 107 CRPC. Bengaluru police further warned the bikers and posted in X, “Hey thrill-seekers, the road isn't a stage for stunts! Please keep it safe for everyone, including yourselves. Let's ride responsibly.”

Earlier, many youth were booked by Bengaluru police for performing stunts on airport road, which has become a hotspot for two-wheeler menace. AI-powered cameras were also installed on this road to detect the violators in real time. The records suggest that herculean share of fatal accidents in Bengaluru are caused by bikers.