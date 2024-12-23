'Ran for my life': Woman shares nightmarish Ola cab experience in Gurugram, says app's SOS didn't work

A Delhi-based woman shared the details of what she called was a terrifying Ola cab ride in Haryana's Gurugram and slammed the company for a lack of accountability. The women said four men surrounded the cab. (Representative Image)

Taking to LinkedIn to share the ordeal, Shazia A, who works as a senior manager at Genpact, claimed that the driver “inexplicably slowed down the cab” near National Media Centre after crossing the toll. Shortly after, she said she noticed two men ahead of the cab, gesturing for the driver to pull over to the left. “Shockingly, the driver complied, parking the car as per their instructions,” the woman added.

According to the woman, when she questioned the driver, she did not get a response. The situation worsened as two more men approached the vehicle, making it a total of five (including the driver). She said that the driver mentioned about a pending loan installment, which left her terrified and she ran away from the cab.

“Feeling unsafe, I opened the right-side door and ran for my life. It was an extremely traumatic experience, and I cannot emphasize enough how terrified I felt,” she said in her post.

“To make matters worse, when I tried to use the SOS button on the Ola app, it did not work,” Shazia further wrote.

How did Ola respond?

The post also detailed that the woman lodged a complaint with Ola customer service after the incident. According to her, it had been more than 24 hours since then but there was still no response from the company. The woman urged Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal to respond to the issue and take action to ‘ensure passenger safety is never compromised’.

“I raised a complaint with Ola, but it has now been over 24 hours, and I have not received any response. This lack of accountability and urgency from Ola’s team is both shocking and deeply disappointing. Passenger safety is not just a feature—it’s a fundamental responsibility,” the post read.