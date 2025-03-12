Uber will pay 7,500 if bad roads cause a missed flight

MUMBAI : One of the many challenges Maximum City poses for its citizens today is navigating its excavated arterial and internal roads. Frayed nerves of commuters often lead to extreme reactions -- spells of road rage or satire. Such is the severity of the situation that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is carrying out work on 701 kilometers of roads, recently suspended fresh plans of digging to prevent disruption of people’s movement. The Uber logo is pictured over their pick-up point at theKempegowda International Airport, during sunset in Bengaluru on January 4, 2025.(AFP)

To placate on-the-edge passengers, cab aggregator Uber has allowed compensation of up to ₹7,500 when they miss a domestic or international flight due to delays on the road under the ‘Missed Flight Connection Cover’. Additionally, the aggregator also promised OPD and medical costs incurred in cases of accident.

Uber rolled out the plan from the end of February, after collaborating with Reliance General Insurance. Sources in Uber have told HT that the step was taken after cab drivers expressed their reluctance to take rides to the airport where reaching on time is crucial. “At just ₹3 extra per ride, Uber is offering coverage to its passengers,” HT learnt from Uber sources.

Leaders of the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS), a conglomeration of drivers working for aggregator cabs, said, at a meeting held last week, drivers expressed their anxiety over spontaneous arguments and abuse purportedly hurled at them by passengers when they fail to reach the airport on time because of thick traffic caused due bad roads.

“While drivers keep their eye on the clock, every time the map on the Uber app shows 2-3 minutes to destination or pick-up point, it inevitably gets extended to 8-10 minutes, as the map does not factor in the ongoing road works interrupting the drive,” said Anand Kute, organising secretary, MRRKS. “Also, as the wait period at the airport has gone up drivers avoid picking up rides.”

The insurance

According to Uber sources, the ‘Missed Flight Connection Cover’ can be claimed only if the destination is specified as the “airport” while booking the ride. It is applicable to keep track of the estimated time of arrival (ETA) to the airport – between 90 minutes and 120 minutes. Should passengers wish to claim the insurance, they will have to submit documents – a signed claim form, booking reference number, and ride details -- at the time of claim. They will also need to submit a copy of the flight ticket along with the respective airline’s confirmation on no travel and refund certificate, the original ticket of the new flight booked, and a crossed cheque for an NEFT transfer.

An official from Uber said, “While opting for the insurance, the time of booking and travel should be realistic.”

Hardship and humour

Poor roads have impacted drivers’ earnings, and beleaguered aggregator cab drivers went on a flash strike at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening. “The drivers are tired of the low fare rates they receive from operators, which charge 25-30 percent as commission. We are already suffering from the poor road conditions which has led to losses in our earnings. So, we decided not to ply between 5 pm till 9 pm at the airport,” said R Jadhav, an aggregator cab driver who was part of the protest. Calling attention to bad roads, in an Instagram post aimed at BMC on Tuesday, @mojorojo said: “Tell us the amount you need after which you will say ‘we are full’... “just take that full and final amount from taxpayers and give us our city back”.