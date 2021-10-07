Why Aryan Khan was not granted bail today? Why NCB was denied custody? All you need to know

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was not granted bail on Thursday after the court heard all the parties in a hearing that went on for hours and sent all eight to 14-day judicial custody. Aryan Khan's interim bail plea will be heard tomorrow. Aryan Khan and the other seven arrested in the case will spend tonight at the NCB office as their RT-PCR test will be done before his judicial custody begins. The case that was before the court today was a collective one for all the eight arrested. The interim bail plea that will be heard tomorrow pertains to only Aryan Khan and he might be given bail as no drugs were found on him, reports said.

On Thursday, the court heard the Narcotics Control Bureau and all the lawyers of the arrested eight people. In its order, the court said that no custodial interrogation is required as sufficient time was already granted for investigation.

No bail for Aryan Khan, sent to 14-day judicial custody in cruise rave party case

What NCB said

The Narcotics Control Bureau sought custody of all the eight arrested and said their custody is required as they will have to be confronted with each other. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said that the main supplier has been intercepted.

1. The custody of Aryan Khan and 7 others was required to make them confront Achit Kumar who was named by Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant as the supplier.

2. Satish Maneshinde (Aryan Khan's lawyer) argued as if no one knows anyone. It is not right to claim that these eight are not connected.

3. Considering the seriousness of the crime further custody is required. The investigation is at an imminent stage and the accused are required to be confronted.

4. Question of these persons at one spot where drugs are found cannot be ignored, the NCB said.

5. Achit, who has been arrested and sent to NCB custody, is part of a racket, the NCB said.

What Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said

1. There is no need for custody as Aryan Khan can be called anytime to be confronted with Achit, the dealer. Also, the agency had enough time to do so as the arrested were in NCB custody only.

2. The investigation has not progressed much in the past few days and Aryan Khan has not been interrogated by NCB officials in the past two days.

3. Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are friends but they did not plan to attend the party together.

4. Aryan Khan can be held hostage because the NCB wants to reach the main culprit.

5. Just knowing a person does not mean that one had dealt with him, Aryan Khan's lawyer said in connection with Aryan Khan knowing Achit.

The court found NCB's custody plea weak and said that the agency had enough time to confront the arrested with those who have been arrested afterwards. Hence, the NCB was denied custody and all the arrested have been sent to judicial custody.